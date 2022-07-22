Sugarcane aphids.jpg

The sugarcane aphid was first found in sorghum in the United States in 2013, in a few fields in South Texas and Louisiana, but did not become a serious problem until 2015 when it infested hundreds of thousands of acres across the southern sorghum belt, causing millions of dollars in yield loss.

Growers were unfamiliar with this new pest and by the time they realized aphids were in their field, aphid numbers were so high that control was difficult and the damage had already been done. Fields were sprayed numerous times to control aphids while others were simply abandoned.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.