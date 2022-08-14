An academic review article that looked at 144 previous studies of the benefits of no-till agriculture has raised doubts about whether no-till really sequesters carbon to the extent that has been suggested.
The study, published by Geoderma, is titled “Declines in soil carbon storage under no tillage can be alleviated in the long run.” It re-examined 1,061 pairs of published experimental data sets in previous studies comparing no-till and conventionally tilled soils. In particular, the study looked at carbon storage in the upper 10 centimeters of topsoil, where most studies measure carbon, vs. carbon in lower depths. It found that these [no-till]-driven [soil organic carbon] losses diminished over time and the net change was approaching zero at 14 years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.