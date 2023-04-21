Arkansas strawberry producers should be watching the skies this weekend.

(Photo courtesy of Shannon Caldwell.)

Arkansas’s strawberry growers may be reaching for the plant covers this weekend as an approaching cold front threatens to drop overnight temperatures into the 30s on Friday and Saturday in northern Arkansas.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which provides forecasts for northwest Arkansas, was forecasting lows of 39 on Friday night and 35 on Saturday night. For central Arkansas, the National Weather Service at Little Rock was looking at lows dipping into the 40s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

