Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create. Below you will see test that reads Print Subscribe Access. Click this to then Get Started attaching your account number and zip code to you online user account.
Click on the banner above if you would like to become a print subscriber with digital access.
If you simply want online access without print click get started below.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
If you have already been getting our print edition mailed to you and you were never mailed a login and password you can create one yourself and attached the customer account and zip to get access. You simply use the account number and zip from the front cover of your print edition.
If you just signed up on our subscription site, it does take about a week for our systems to update your print subscription to our online services. Our circulation representatives will send you and email with your login information and your account number.
After your online account has been created and you have logged in, you can attach your print subscription account number and zip code to it to gain online access.
Once logged and on the Print Subscriber Access page you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code, or just your zip code. When entering the zip code, only enter the first 5 digits.
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
Arkansas’s strawberry growers may be reaching for the plant covers this weekend as an approaching cold front threatens to drop overnight temperatures into the 30s on Friday and Saturday in northern Arkansas.
The National Weather Service in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which provides forecasts for northwest Arkansas, was forecasting lows of 39 on Friday night and 35 on Saturday night. For central Arkansas, the National Weather Service at Little Rock was looking at lows dipping into the 40s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.
Strawberry season has been a mixed bag so far, said Amanda McWhirt, extension horticulture production specialist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.
“It started off looking really great—warming up really quickly early, and things started flowering very early,” she said. “It kind of made growers a little nervous because it was a lot earlier than normal—but that’s also exciting because you can start picking earlier and it helps on the economic side of things.”
In central Arkansas, some farms have been picking strawberries for three weeks, McWhirt said, adding “Normally we’d only be kicking things off.”
However, freezing temperatures returned in March.
“A lot of growers in the central and southern parts of the state were able to protect with row covers, but a lot of growers in the northwest corner, they had row covers on, but it just got so much cooler there that they actually lost a lot of the blooms that were open and even some of the small, green fruit,” she said.
McWhirt said that strawberries will keep blooming, so even though early fruit was lost, farmers were still able to get fruit later.
“The last couple of weeks have been perfect,” she said. “It’s been very dry, and the season has been going really well.”
However, “there is a little bit of concern about the cold temperatures moving in late this week, but hopefully, it will not dip down into the low 30s in northwest Arkansas,” McWhirt said.
Definitely been “ups and downs this season,” she said.
McWhirt estimates there are 200 to 300 acres of strawberries being grown in Arkansas.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.