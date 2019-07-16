Warm temperatures were experienced across the state throughout the week ending July 14, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Southern Plains Regional Field Office, Texas. Scattered thunderstorms brought hail and high winds to areas of the Plains and the Blacklands. Precipitation ranged from trace amounts to 3 inches, with isolated areas in the Blacklands and the Upper Coast receiving upwards of 5 inches. There were 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork.
Wheat harvest was almost complete throughout the state. Only a few late fields remained in the High Plains.
Storms damaged cotton, corn and sorghum in isolated areas of the Northern High Plains. Cotton reached the squaring stage in areas of the Southern High Plains, was flowering in the Edwards Plateau and was opening bolls in South Texas. Producers in the Northern Low Plains reported aphid problems in sorghum. Corn and sorghum harvest was ongoing in the Coastal Bend. Peanuts continued to show rapid development in the Southern High Plains. Rice was heading in the Upper Coast. Soybeans continued to progress in the Blacklands.
