294267649_543268510920262_6470053877728639804_n.png

The National Grain and Feed Association commended the Surface Transportation Board for issuing its long-awaited final rules for the voluntary Small Case Arbitration Program and the Final Offer Rate Review process.

STB issued its final rule on Dec. 19 for a streamlined FORR process that would provide rail customers with a more workable approach to challenge unreasonable freight rail rates. STB also published its final rules for the voluntary Small Case Arbitration Program. Both sets of rules would apply to rate disputes that involve rates for regulated commodities not subject to a rail transportation contract.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.