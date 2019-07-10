Precipitation totals averaged 0.95 of an inch throughout the state for the week ending July 7, with the highest precipitation totals recorded in the North Central district at 1.31 inches, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Southern Plains Regional Field Office, Oklahoma. Statewide, temperatures averaged in the high 70s. Topsoil was rated mostly adequate to short and subsoil moisture conditions were rated mostly adequate to surplus. There were 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork.
Winter wheat harvested reached 95 percent, down 4 points from the previous year and down 2 points from normal. Canola harvested reached 91 percent. Rye harvested reached 95 percent. Oats harvested reached 52 percent, down 6 points from the previous year and down 17 points from normal.
Corn emerged reached 88 percent. Corn silk reached 30 percent, down 12 points from the previous year and down 13 points from normal. Sorghum planted reached 90 percent, down 5 points from the previous year and down 5 points from normal. Sorghum headed reached 10 percent, down 6 points from the previous year and down 5 points from normal. Soybeans planted reached 80 percent, down 18 points from the previous year and down 9 points from normal. Soybeans emerged reached 55 percent, down 32 points from the previous year and down 25 points from normal. Peanuts pegging reached 15 percent, down 34 points from the previous year and down 23 points from normal. Cotton squaring reached 34 percent, down 4 points from the previous year but unchanged from normal.
