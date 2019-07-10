For the week ending July 7, there were 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Northern Plains Regional Field Office, Nebraska. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 4 short, 84 adequate, and 12 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 2 short, 86 adequate, and 12 surplus.
Corn condition rated 0 percent very poor, 4 poor, 20 fair, 63 good, and 13 excellent. Corn silking was 2 percent, well behind 28 last year, and behind 16 for the five- year average.
Soybean condition rated 0 percent very poor, 4 poor, 23 fair, 63 good, and 10 excellent. Soybeans blooming was 10 percent, well behind 48 last year and 37 average.
Winter wheat condition rated 2 percent very poor, 6 poor, 22 fair, 50 good, and 20 excellent. Winter wheat harvested was 2 percent, well behind 22 last year and 26 average.
Sorghum condition rated 0 percent very poor, 2 poor, 19 fair, 72 good, and 7 excellent. Sorghum headed was 11 percent, near 12 last year, but ahead of 4 average.
Oats condition rated 2 percent very poor, 5 poor, 25 fair, 56 good, and 12 excellent. Oats headed was 90 percent, behind 99 last year and 96 average.
Dry edible bean condition rated 2 percent very poor, 4 poor, 33 fair, 55 good, and 6 excellent. Dry edible beans emerged was 86 percent.
