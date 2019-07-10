Average temperatures remained high throughout the week ending July 7, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Southern Plains Regional Field Office, Texas. Precipitation ranged from trace amounts to 3 inches, with isolated areas in the High Plains receiving upwards of 5 inches. No damage was reported from the scattered hail events in the Northern Plains. There were 6.0 days suitable for fieldwork.
Wheat harvest was nearing completion in the Plains and the Edwards Plateau. Small grains harvest was completed in the Cross Timbers and the Blacklands.
Cotton continued to struggle in some areas of the Northern Plains, with some producers replanting acreage to alternative crops. Cotton in the Southern Plains progressed, aided by warmer temperatures. Cotton was blooming in areas of the Blacklands and the Edwards Plateau and setting bolls in South Texas and the Coastal Bend. Corn was nearing harvest in the Upper Coast and South Texas, while corn development was behind average in areas of the Northern High Plains and the Blacklands. Sorghum continued to make good progress throughout the state. Peanuts were blooming in the Southern High Plains and pegging in areas of South Texas.
