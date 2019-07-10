For the week ending July 7, there were 5.3 days suitable for fieldwork, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Northern Plains Regional Field Office, Kansas. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 6 short, 81 adequate, and 13 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 1 percent very short, 4 short, 83 adequate, and 12 surplus.
Winter wheat condition rated 4 percent very poor, 11 poor, 27 fair, 42 good, and 16 excellent. Winter wheat mature was 92 percent. Harvested was 61 percent, well behind 89 last year and 84 for the five-year average.
Corn condition rated 2 percent very poor, 9 poor, 36 fair, 44 good, and 9 excellent. Corn silking was 19 percent, well behind 45 last year, and behind 38 average. Dough was 1 percent, near 5 last year and 3 average.
Soybean condition rated 2 percent very poor, 8 poor, 44 fair, 41 good, and 5 excellent. Soybeans planted was 94 percent, behind 100 last year, and near 97 average. Emerged was 89 percent, behind 98 last year, and near 93 average. Blooming was 7 percent, well behind 35 last year, and behind 20 average.
Sorghum condition rated 1 percent very poor, 4 poor, 26 fair, 63 good, and 6 excellent. Sorghum planted was 95 percent, near 98 both last year and average. Headed was 5 percent, near 6 last year and 4 average.
Cotton condition rated 6 percent very poor, 17 poor, 47 fair, 27 good, and 3 excellent. Cotton squaring was 23 percent, well behind 53 last year, and near 27 average.
Sunflowers planted was 90 percent, near 91 last year and 93 average.
