Oklahoma received less than an inch of rainfall over the week ending July 14, with the highest precipitation totals recorded in the East Central district at 0.92 of an inch, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Southern Plains Regional Field Office, Oklahoma. According to the July 9, US Drought Monitor Report, The entire state remained drought-free for the ninth consecutive week. Statewide, temperatures averaged in the high 70s. Topsoil and subsoil moisture conditions were rated mostly adequate to surplus. There were 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork.
Canola harvested reached 94 percent. Oats harvested reached 65 percent, down 12 points from the previous year and down 20 points from normal.
Corn silk reached 34 percent, down 24 points from the previous year and down 22 points from normal. Sorghum planted reached 98 percent, down 1 point from the previous year and down 1 point from normal. Sorghum headed reached 16 percent, down 13 points from the previous year and down 10 points from normal. Soybeans planted reached 88 percent, down 12 points from the previous year and down 5 points from normal. Soybeans emerged reached 73 percent, down 21 points from the previous year and down 12 points from normal. Soybeans blooming reached 1 percent, down 15 points from the previous year and down 9 points from normal. Peanuts pegging reached 40 percent, down 14 points from the previous year and down 7 points from normal. Cotton squaring reached 50 percent, down 3 points from the previous year but up 5 points from normal.
