As sunflower fields begin to bloom, adults of red sunflower seed weevil will be emerging and will fly to the nearest flowering sunflowers. RSSW are small—2.5 to 3.1 millimeters long—with a snout and are reddish orange. Banded sunflower moth can be identified by their small size—1/4 inch-long—and forewings with a triangular, dark brown band across the middle of the wing. Once the decision to treat has been made, it is critical to time the spray application correctly to get effective management of all sunflower head insects, including RSSW, SSM, sunflower moth and Lygus bug. The best sunflower plant stage to treat is when the majority of plants are in the R5.1 growth stage. Visit www.sunflowernsa.com/growers/Insects to read more about scouting for insects and the best treatments. Visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/publications/crops/north-dakota-field-crop-insectmanagement-guide to see the insecticides registered in sunflower.
