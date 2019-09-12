For the week ending Sept. 8, there were 5.4 days suitable for fieldwork, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Northern Plains Regional Field Office, South Dakota. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 2 short, 74 adequate, and 24 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 2 short, 76 adequate, and 22 surplus.
Corn condition rated 2 percent very poor, 5 poor, 24 fair, 49 good, and 20 excellent. Corn dough was 85 percent, behind 100 last year and 97 for the five-year average. Dented was 35 percent, well behind 88 last year and 71 average. Mature was 2 percent, well behind 27 last year, and behind 14 average.
Soybean condition rated 2 percent very poor, 6 poor, 27 fair, 46 good, and 19 excellent. Soybeans setting pods was 91 percent, behind 100 last year and 99 average. Dropping leaves was 2 percent, well behind 42 last year and 31 average.
Spring wheat harvested was 91 percent, behind 100 last year and 96 average. Oats harvested was 96 percent, near 100 last year and 99 average.
Sorghum condition rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 21 fair, 71 good, and 7 excellent. Sorghum coloring was 58 percent, near 60 last year, and behind 69 average. Mature was 4 percent, equal to last year, and behind 9 average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.