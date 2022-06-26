The third part of the 2022 University of Missouri Extension Specialty Crop Business Management Series begins July 12. Virtual sessions run 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 2.
The series offers specialty crop growers an opportunity to improve business skills, says Juan Cabrera-Garcia, MU Extension state horticulture specialist. The July and August sessions focus on marketing produce.
Topics include understanding market potential, certifications to enhance produce marketing, how to create a marketing plan and developing contracts, Cabrera-Garcia says. New and established farmers will learn how to make informed business decisions to become successful.
“Successful farmers have a better quality of life that creates a ripple effect,” he says. “Quality products to nourish their consumers, creating jobs and contributing to MU Extension’s goal of doubling the state’s agricultural economy by 2030.”
There are two quarters remaining in this series. Each quarter focuses on a different set of topics. Attendees may choose to take classes in some or all quarters.
Register for part three of the series at muext.us/2022SCBMS3. Limited scholarships for Missouri Beginning Farmers are available to first-time recipients.
For more information, contact Debi Kelly, kellyd@missouri.edu, 636-797-5391; Juan Cabrera-Garcia, jcabrera-garcia@missouri.edu, 816-877-4199; or Justin Keay, justin.keay@missouri.edu, 314-400-7388.
