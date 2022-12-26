USDA News

Over $500,000 in funding is available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, and the New Mexico Department of Agriculture is holding virtual workshops in January 2023 in preparation for the Feb. 14 grant proposal deadline.

Outreach workshops for potential applicants to learn more and to gain a better understanding of the program will be held Jan. 10 at 1 p.m.; Jan. 13 at 7:30 a.m.; Jan. 17 at noon.

