Iowa State University Extension and Outreach’s Farm, Food and Enterprise Development program will host a farm financial management bootcamp for specialty crop producers in December. The short, intensive program is designed to provide producers with the opportunity to optimize their business model, examine their financial infrastructure, develop a financial plan and prepare to raise money for further business development.

The first two sessions will be held virtually on Dec. 6 and 7 from 9 a.m. to noon, with two virtual coaching sessions to follow. The second two sessions will be held on Dec. 15 and 16 from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is free and registration will be limited to 10 businesses, each of which may invite two attendees. To register, visit https://go.iastate.edu/TDIQUE.

