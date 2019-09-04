For the week ending Sept. 1, there were 4.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Northern Plains Regional Field Office, Nebraska. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 1 percent very short, 10 short, 78 adequate, and 11 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 1 percent very short, 8 short, 77 adequate, and 14 surplus.
Corn condition rated 1 percent very poor, 5 poor, 17 fair, 56 good, and 21 excellent. Corn dough was 90 percent, behind 97 last year and 95 for the five-year average. Dented was 54 percent, behind 70 last year and 66 average. Mature was 1 percent, behind 8 last year and 7 average.
Soybean condition rated 1 percent very poor, 4 poor, 16 fair, 64 good, and 15 excellent. Soybeans setting pods was 90 percent, behind 97 last year and 98 average. Dropping leaves was 1 percent, behind 14 last year and 10 average.
Sorghum condition rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 12 fair, 68 good, and 19 excellent. Sorghum headed was 97 percent, near 100 both last year and average. Coloring was 27 percent, well behind 73 last year and 67 average.
Dry edible bean condition rated 3 percent very poor, 17 poor, 24 fair, 50 good, and 6 excellent. Dry edible beans setting pods was 95 percent. Dropping leaves was 12 percent.
