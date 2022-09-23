Given recent returns from raising soybeans, Jerry McReynolds could use a hug, or at least an empathetic pat on the back.

Chances are some of his neighbors would welcome the same, along with other farmers in bone-dry regions of mid-America.

IMG-3254.JPG

Soybeans near Glasco, Kansas, several years ago during a much wetter growing season. (Photo by Tim Unruh.)
Bill Schapaugh.JPG

Kansas State University soybean breeder Bill Schapaugh is helping lead the research on improving the crop’s production. (Courtesy photo.)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.