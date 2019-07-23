Temperatures for the week ending July 21 averaged 80.6 degrees, 2.0 degrees above normal, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Heartland Regional Field Office, Missouri. Precipitation averaged 1.65 inches statewide, 0.87 inches above normal. There was five days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 21. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 2 percent very short, 14 percent short, 73 percent adequate, and 11 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 2 percent very short, 8 percent short, 79 percent adequate, and 11 percent surplus. Corn silking progressed to 62 percent, 32 percentage points behind last year. Corn dough progressed to 5 percent, 40 percentage points behind last year. Corn condition was rated at 8 percent very poor, 20 percent poor, 39 percent fair, 29 percent good, and 4 percent excellent.
Soybeans planted progressed to 96 percent while, soybeans emerged progressed to 91 percent. Soybeans blooming progressed to 25 percent this week, while soybeans setting pods progressed to 2 percent. Soybean condition was rated at 4 percent very poor, 13 percent poor, 42 percent fair, 38 percent good, and 3 percent excellent. Cotton squaring progressed to 64 percent, 35 percentage points behind last year. Cotton setting bolls progressed to 6 percent. Cotton condition was rated at 7 percent very poor, 10 percent poor, 55 percent fair, and 28 percent good. Rice headed progressed to 7 percent this week. Rice condition was rated at 3 percent very poor, 5 percent poor, 42 percent fair, 33 percent good, and 17 percent excellent.
