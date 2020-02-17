Come and join us from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 2 at the Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center (1071 County Road G, Ithaca, Nebraska) for the latest information on a newly emerging soybean pest, the soybean gall midge.
This is your chance to share your observations and get access to critical tools for making management decisions. In addition, you’ll have the opportunity to participate in on-farm research opportunities for monitoring adult emergence as well as evaluating chemical and cultural strategies in 2020.
Seating is limited. Register online by Feb. 27 to reserve your spot.
As extension educators and specialists, we want to know what you saw during the 2019 season with soybean gall midge. Did anything change for you in regard to soybean gall midge injury or pressure between 2018 and 2019? We also want to hear your thoughts on management (planting date, maturity group, insecticides, adjacent crop, tillage, etc.). Your input is critical to help guide our research efforts on this rapidly developing pest of soybean.
For more information, contact Justin McMechan (justin.mcmechan@unl.edu) or Keith Glewen (kglewen1@unl.edu), or call 402-624-8030.
