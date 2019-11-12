USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following soybean conditions for the week ending Nov. 10:
Nebraska: Soybeans harvested was 96%, near 93 last year and 97 average.
Kansas: Soybeans harvested was 83%, ahead of 72 last year, but near 86 average.
Oklahoma: Soybeans dropping leaves reached 85%, down 3 points from the previous year and down 8 points from normal. Soybeans harvested reached 56%, up 4 points from the previous year but down 10 points from normal.
South Dakota: Soybeans harvested was 91%, near 95 last year, and behind 98 average.
Iowa: Ninety-one percent of the soybean crop has been harvested, one week behind average. The South Central District remained the furthest behind at 71% complete but closed the gap as producers in the district harvested nearly one-quarter of their expected crop this week.
Missouri: Soybean harvested progressed to 72% this week, 3 percentage points ahead of last year.
