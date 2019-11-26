USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following soybean conditions for the week ending Nov. 24:
Kansas: Soybeans harvested was 95%, ahead of 90 last year, but near 96 average.
Minnesota: Ninety-eight percent of the soybeancrop has been harvested, almost 3 weeks behind normal.
Missouri: Soybean harvested progressed to 91% this week, 7 percentage points ahead of last year.
Oklahoma: Soybeans harvested reached 75%, up 1 point from the previous year but down 8 points from normal.
