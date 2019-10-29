For the week ending Oct. 28, USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following:
Nebraska: Soybeans harvested was 85%, ahead of 71 last year, and near 84 average.
Kansas: Soybean condition rated 4% very poor, 8 poor, 31 fair, 47 good, and 10 excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 96%, equal to last year, and near 98 average. Harvested was 56%, ahead of 39 last year, but near 60 average.
Oklahoma: Soybeans dropping leaves reached 75%, down 5 points from the previous year and down 9 points from normal. Soybeans harvested reached 31%, down 3 points from the previous year and down 7 points from normal.
South Dakota: Soybean condition rated 3% very poor, 11 poor, 29 fair, 42 good, and 15 excellent. Soybeans harvested was 58%, behind 73 last year, and well behind 90 average.
Minnesota: Sixty-two percent of the soybean crop has been harvested, 6 days behind last year and 2 weeks behind average.
Iowa: Ninety-seven percent of the soybean crop has begun dropping leaves or beyond, 10 days behind average. Sixty-six percent of the crop has been harvested, equal to last year but 6 days behind average.
Missouri: Soybeans dropping leaves progressed to 93%, while soybean harvested progressed to 43% this week, 5 percentage points behind last year. Soybean condition was rated at 3% very poor, 10 percent poor, 29% fair, 52% good, and 6% excellent.
