USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following soybean conditions for the week ending Nov. 18:
Kansas: Soybeans harvested was 92%, ahead of 80 last year, and equal to average.
Oklahoma: Soybeans dropping leaves reached 95%, up 1 point from the previous year. Soybeans harvested reached 65%, down 1 point from the previous year and down 11 points from normal.
South Dakota: Soybeans harvested was 95%, near 98 last year and 99 average.
Minnesota: Ninety-seven percent of the soybean crop has been harvested, 1 week behind last year and 15 days behind normal.
Iowa: Ninety-five percent of the soybean crop has been harvested, over 1 week behind average. The South Central and Southeast Districts still have more than 10 percent of their soybean crop remaining to be harvested.
Missouri: Soybean harvested progressed to 83% this week, 7 percentage points ahead of last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.