According to USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service for the week ending Oct. 20, soybean conditions were as follows in the High Plains Journal coverage area:
Nebraska: Soybean condition rated 1 percent very poor, 4 poor, 20 fair, 62 good, and 13 excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 97 percent, near 99 both last year and average. Harvested was 60 percent, ahead of 52 last year, but behind 67 average.
Kansas: Soybean condition rated 3 percent very poor, 8 poor, 32 fair, 48 good, and 9 excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 93 percent, near 92 both last year and average. Harvested was 32 percent, ahead of 22 last year, but behind 41 average.
Oklahoma: Soybeans dropping leaves reached 69 percent, down 7 points from the previous year and down 5 points from normal. Soybeans harvested reached 22 percent, down 9 points from the previous year and down 4 points from normal.
Texas: Soybean condition rated 3 percent very poor, 7 poor, 31 fair, 46 good, and 13 excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 97 percent, near 99 both last year and average. Harvested was 33 percent, behind 45 last year, and well behind 76 average.
Minnesota: Nearly all soybeans have dropped their leaves, 6 days behind normal. Forty-two percent of the soybean crop has been harvested, 2 weeks behind average. Soybean condition was rated 53percent good to excellent, remaining steady when compared to the previous week.
Iowa: Ninety-four percent of the soybean crop has begun dropping leaves or beyond, 9 days behind average. Over 30 percent of the State’s expected soybean crop was harvested during the week ending October 20, 2019. This brought the total harvested to 48 percent statewide, 4 days ahead of last year but 5 days behind average. This marks the first time the 2019 soybean crop has been ahead of the 2018 soybean crop; harvest of last year’s crop was also behind average due to wet field conditions. Soybean condition rated 65 percent good to excellent.
Missouri: Soybean coloring progressed to 96 percent this week, with soybeans dropping leaves progressing to 86 percent, 6 percentage points behind last year. Soybean harvested progressed to 26 percent this week. Soybean condition was rated at 3 percent very poor, 11 percent poor, 29 percent fair, 50 percent good, and 7 percent excellent.
