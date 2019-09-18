Heavy rains fell across much of Iowa with just 3.7 days suitable for fieldwork statewide during the week ending Sept. 15, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Upper Midwest Regional Field Office, Iowa. Fieldwork activities included harvesting hay and seed corn, chopping silage, and seeding cover crops.
Topsoil moisture condition was rated 1% very short, 13% short, 81% adequate and 5% surplus. Precipitation this past week helped increase topsoil moisture levels in all districts. However, the topsoil moisture rating in east central, south central and southeast Iowa districts remains above 25% short to very short. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 3% very short, 18% short, 76% adequate and 3% surplus.
Ninety-four percent of the corn crop was in or beyond the dough stage, over two weeks behind both last year and the 5-year average. Seventy-four percent of the crop has reached the dented stage, 15 days behind last year and 10 days behind average. Eight percent of corn reached maturity, 19 days behind last year and 13 days behind average. Corn condition improved slightly from the previous week to 65% good to excellent. Nearly all of the soybean crop has started setting pods at 96% statewide, over two weeks behind average. Forty percent of the crop has begun coloring, 11 days behind last year and 8 days behind average. Five percent of soybeans began dropping leaves, almost 2 weeks behind last year and 10 days behind average. Soybean condition also improved slightly from the previous week to 63% good to excellent.
