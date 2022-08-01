The Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board and the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture have renewed an agreement to provide fellowships to master’s and Ph.D. students pursuing agriculture-related studies.

Under the agreement, signed July 26 in Newport, the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board will provide a gift of $100,000 per year for five years, beginning in 2022. The action comes 10 years after the first fellowship was awarded.

2022-7-26-ASPB-Signing-SMOL.jpg

At table from left, Deacue Fields, head of the U of A System Division of Agriculture, and at right, Donald Morton, chairman of the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board, sign an agreement July 26 to renew a fellowship program for MS and PhD students for five years. Behind them are members of the board. From left to right: Rusty Smith, Derek Helms, Joe Thrash (in green), Shannon Davis, Josh Cureton, West Higginbotham, John Freeman and Douglas Hartz. (U of A System Division of Agriculture photo by Mary Hightower.)

