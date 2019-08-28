Temperatures last week averaged 75.3 degrees, 0.6 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 1.84 inches statewide, 1.20 inches above normal. There were 3.5 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Aug. 25, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Heartland Regional Field Office, Missouri. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 1 percent very short, 7 percent short, 77 percent adequate, and 15 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 1 percent very short, 6 percent short, 88 percent adequate, and 5 percent surplus. Corn dough progressed to 84 percent. Corn dented progressed to 43 percent. Corn condition was rated at 5 percent very poor, 17 percent poor, 39 percent fair, 34 percent good, and 5 percent excellent. Soybeans blooming progressed to 88 percent this week, while soybeans setting pods progressed to 65 percent, 19 percentage points behind last year. Soybean condition was rated at 3 percent very poor, 11 percent poor, 38 percent fair, 41 percent good, and 7 percent excellent. Cotton setting bolls progressed to 96 percent. Cotton bolls opening progressed to 13 percent. Cotton condition was rated at 9 percent very poor, 12 percent poor, 53 percent fair, and 26 percent good. Rice headed progressed to 86 percent this week, 11 percentage points behind last year. Rice condition was rated at 3 percent very poor, 6 percent poor, 37 percent fair, 38 percent good, and 16 percent excellent.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Market Snapshot
Copyright © 2019. All market data is provided by Barchart Solutions.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.