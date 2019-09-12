Temperatures last week averaged 74.4 degrees, 1.6 degrees above normal for the week ending Sept. 8, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Heartland Regional Field Office, Missouri. Precipitation averaged 0.36 inches statewide, 0.39 inches below normal. There were 5.7 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 1 percent very short, 12 percent short, 78 percent adequate, and 9 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 7 percent short, 88 percent adequate, and 5 percent surplus. Corn dough progressed to 95 percent. Corn dented progressed to 72 percent, while corn matured progressed to 15 percent, 49 percentage points behind last year. Corn harvested for grain progressed to 2 percent. Corn condition was rated at 3 percent very poor, 16 percent poor, 39 percent fair, 38 percent good, and 4 percent excellent. Soybeans blooming progressed to 95 percent this week, while soybeans setting pods progressed to 84 percent, 11 percentage points behind last year. Soybean coloring progressed to 2 percent this week. Soybean condition was rated at 3 percent very poor, 10 percent poor, 39 percent fair, 42 percent good, and 6 percent excellent. Cotton bolls opening progressed to 29 percent, 35 percentage points behind last year. Cotton condition was rated at 9 percent very poor, 14 percent poor, 53 percent fair, and 24 percent good. Rice harvested progressed to 5 percent this week, 3 percentage points behind last year. Rice condition was rated at 3 percent very poor, 6 percent poor, 38 percent fair, 39 percent good, and 14 percent excellent.
