The sky’s the limit with this year’s Soy Innovation Challenge finalists. Ideas range from animal agriculture and artificial intelligence to pet foods and feed additives. The Yield Lab Institute in partnership with the United Soybean Board is proud to announce four finalists selected from nearly 80 applicants around the world to move forward to the final round.

Innovations generated from these startups, entrepreneurs and research teams aim to advance soybean meal demand, storage and transportation. The distinct nutritional and quality advantages of U.S. Soy allow for a variety of uses across animal agriculture, aquaculture, pet foods and soyfoods for human consumption.

