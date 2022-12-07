11-23_soy-field.jpeg

Photo by Julio Cesar Garcia at Pixabay.

The American Soybean Association said soy growers were “surprised and let down” by the Environmental Protection Agency after it released its annual “set” rule, which sets biomass fuel blending targets under the Renewable Fuel Standard. The EPA, whose announcement included obligations for 2023, 2024 and 2025, “threatens the integrity of the RFS by significantly dialing back annual increases in volume obligations,” the ASA said in a statement.

This year’s new set rulemaking process is the first in which Congress no longer specifies RFS volume targets, allowing EPA more flexibility in the decision. However, since 2013 EPA has been able to raise BBD requirements above the 1-billion-gallon minimum set in the statute, according to the ASA. EPA will solicit public comment on the proposed rule and hold a public hearing in January; it’s required to release the final set rule by June 14, 2023.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.