Legal News

The American Soybean Association and Plains Cotton Growers, Inc., recently argued before the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals in American Soybean Association v. EPA (D.C. Cir. 20-1441). The two groups urged the court to clarify jurisdictional rules under FIFRA and to require the Environmental Protection Agency to use the best available science when evaluating dicamba pesticide registrations and potential impacts to species protected under the Endangered Species Act.

The groups filed the lawsuit against EPA in November 2020 on the five-year registration for the use of dicamba on dicamba-tolerant soybeans and cotton. Growers argued EPA’s flawed approach led the agency to impose arbitrary and overly burdensome buffers and application cutoff dates, which have harmed grower operations. The agency’s arbitrary requirements have forced many growers to take land out of agricultural production, prevented their ability to use important practices like double-cropping, and made it more difficult to control damaging herbicide-resistant weeds, among other harms.

Tags

