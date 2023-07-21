Corn

(Journal photo by Jennifer M. Latzke.)

Cool weather and some recent rains from swift-moving erratic storms helped boost corn yields for states in the lower two-thirds of the country, while heavy producers North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota saw dry weather continue and projected corn yields decrease in the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates released by the United States Department of Agriculture.

Corn beginning stocks were lowered by 50 million bushels, as greater feed and residual use for 2022-23 more than offsets reductions in corn used for ethanol and exports. Corn production for 2023-24 was forecast up 55 million bushels as greater planted and harvested area from the June 30 Acreage report was partially offset by a 4-bushel reduction in yield to 177.5 bushels per acre.

