The 36th annual Southwest Missouri Spring Forage Conference will be held Feb. 25 at the Oasis Hotel and Convention Center, 2546 N. Glenstone Ave., Springfield, Missouri. Pre-register early because there will be no day-of registration and seating is limited and expected to sell out.
This year's keynote speaker will be Dr. Temple Grandin. Dr. Grandin is a professor of animal science at Colorado State University, animal behavior consultant to the livestock industry, and spokesperson for autism. She has been a pioneer in improving the handling and welfare of farm animals. Dr. Grandin is one of the world's leaders in the design of livestock handling facilities. She has designed livestock facilities throughout the United States and in Canada, Europe, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and other countries. During the noon luncheon she will speak on "Improving Cattle Stockmanship."
The conference will also feature several breakout sessions. Topics include: improving pasture with grazing management, establishment and management of native grasses, management of orchardgrass and other cool season grasses, incorporation of crabgrass into fescue pasture systems, forage nitrate management, bermudagrass pasture management, sunn hemp, PaddockTrac, managing spring through fall forage growth with cattle numbers, grazing system design considerations, and understanding your forage analysis report.
A large trade show will also be held in conjunction with the conference. Agricultural businesses and organizations will have exhibits and representatives available to discuss their products and services. If interested in becoming an exhibitor contact Nathan Witt at 417-451-1007 ext.3.
Conference check-in begins at 8 a.m., with sessions running from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A banquet luncheon is included with the registration. The cost is $45 per person if registered by Feb. 14. After Feb. 14 the cost is $55 (if space is available). No walk-in registration allowed.
Participants can find more information about the conference and register online at www.springforageconference.com. Contact the Laclede County SWCD office at 417-532-6305, ext. 101 for additional questions.
