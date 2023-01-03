The South Dakota Soil Health Coalition will hold its annual Soil Health Conference Jan. 24 to 25 at the Best Western Plus Ramkota Hotel in Sioux Falls, SD. The conference will feature presentations by national and international sustainable agriculture experts and producers as well as breakout sessions, discussion panels, and social events. The coalition will also announce the winners of the annual Legacy Award and Friend of Soil Health Award as well as the results of a student essay contest.
To learn more about the conference, visit www.sdsoilhealthcoalition.org/soil-health-conference.
