Brian Johnson of Frankfort, South Dakota, was elected to the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition board of directors, during the recent annual meeting of membership. Johnson will be taking the place of previous board member Jason Kontz, who joined the board in 2018.
Another notable organizational update includes the addition of Dave Ollila as a SDSHC staff member beginning in March of 2020. Ollila, South Dakota State University Extension Sheep Field Specialist and a longtime agriculture educator will be retiring from his current position at the end of February and looks forward to assisting South Dakota producers, especially those in the western portion of the state, with soil health related questions and consultations. Dave lives with his family near Newell, where they raise sheep and manage a diverse crop and forage operation. For additional information regarding SDSHC staff and contact information please visit www.sdsoilhealthcoalition.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.