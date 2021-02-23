After many months of planning and implementation, the team at South Dakota Corn announced the launch of a revamped website at sdcorn.org, as well as a new podcast called Farming in the 605.
“Staying in contact with our state’s farmers and ranchers is one of our top priorities at SD Corn,” said Marketing Director Teddi Mueller. “Technology advances at a rapid pace and we wanted to create multiple ways to communicate with our state’s farmers and ranchers in a way that best suits their needs.”
Farming in the 605
Hosted by Mike Pearson, the new podcast will focus on issues that matter most to farmers in South Dakota and the northern Great Plains. The first episode features a conversation with Scott Stahl, president of the South Dakota Corn Growers Association. Episodes will launch weekly each Monday and will be available on the website, as well as Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Follow along on Twitter (@Farminginthe605) to get all the latest updates from the show.
The new website allows visitors to access all the latest news right on the home page, as well as the latest board meeting information. There is a board member spotlight and a place to sign up to receive blog posts sent directly to your Inbox. Part of the mission of SD Corn is to provide farmers with resources to help make their jobs easier. Visit the membership page to see general information on how to become a member of the South Dakota Corn Growers Association and all the perks and benefits available to members.
