South Dakota Corn recently announced its annual conference to be held Jan. 16, 2021, will take place on a virtual platform. The free educational event will begin at 9 a.m. Delaney Howell of the Ag Daily News podcast will kick off the day, followed by presentations by Don Day Jr. of DayWeather Inc. and David and Matthew Kruse of Commstock Investments. The final presentation will be a panel discussion on water issues.
Much like events in the past, there will still be a silent auction. It will also be held virtually and open a week before the conference and run through the evening of Jan. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.