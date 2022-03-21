The boards of two organizations that represent South Dakota corn farmers have elected officers for 2022.
The South Dakota Corn Growers Association re-elected Scott Stahl of Bridgewater as president, Travis Strasser of Wilmot as vice president and Dave Ellens of Madison as secretary-treasurer.
The South Dakota Corn Utilization Council elected Chad Blindauer of Mitchell as president, Jim Ketelhut of Pukwana as vice president and Reno Brueggeman of Miller as secretary/treasurer. Blindauer succeeds Grant Rix of Groton, who retired as president, but continues to serve on the board.
The Corn Council welcomed two new board members.
Doug Noem of Bryant won election to the District 3 seat previously held by Laron Krause of Clear Lake, who was term-limited. Noem is a familiar face to corn farmers as he previously served nine years as a Growers director, including two years as president. District 3 covers Brookings, Codington, Deuel, Hamlin and Kingsbury counties.
Nick Fickbohm, a fourth-generation farmer from the Alcester area, is the new District 1 director, succeeding Robert Walsh of Elk Point, who also was term-limited. District 1 includes Clay, Lincoln, Turner, Union and Yankton counties.
Five other directors were re-elected to their board seats: Gary Duffy of Oldham, Taylor Sumption of Frederick, Mark Gross of Bridgewater and Wes Chambers of Yankton (industry representative) were re-elected to the Association, and Justin Minnaert of Madison was re-elected to the Council.
