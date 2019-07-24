Jourdan Bell and Romulo Lollato will be headlining sessions you won’t want to miss Aug. 14 at the Sorghum U/Wheat U event at the Kansas Star Event Center in Mulvane, Kansas.
The combined event will give wheat and sorghum producers practical learning opportunities they can take home to implement on their own fields.
Bell, an assistant professor and agronomist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, will give tips on growing forage sorghum varieties and share data she’s gleaned from her research trials in the Texas Panhandle. She’ll show how it’s possible for forage sorghum to be a money-making crop for those near large dairy or feedlot operations.
Lollato, assistant professor, wheat and forages, Kansas State University, will walk wheat producers through the latest practical research that they can take back to their farms in the coming year to improve their yield and quality production goals.
Breakout sessions, keynote speakers and producer panels will feature hot topics for both wheat and sorghum farmers. Topics include soil health, nutrition/fertility management, weed control, pest control, crop variety analysis and technology. The popular farmer panels will provide attendees a peek into panelists’ cropping experiences and what worked or didn’t for them.
Stop by IntelliFarms’ booth at Sorghum U/Wheat U to enter for a chance to win $20,000 in credit to be used towardsimplementing SureTrack FARM. SureTrack FARM works to bring value and profit back to your farm by driving revenue at every step. Already an IntelliFarms customer? Add this credit to your account to supplement your annual subscription. (NOTE: No purchase required to enter; prize has no cash value; no refunds allowed.)
Registration for Sorghum U/Wheat U is free and lunch is included. The event is sponsored by High Plains Journal and IntelliFarms. The Kansas Star Event Center is located at 777 Kansas Star Drive, approximately 17 miles south of Wichita, Kansas.
For more information and to register visit www.hpj.com/suwu.
