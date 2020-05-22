Building off of its successful first year, High Plains Journal is once again combining its popular Sorghum U and Wheat U into one event in 2020. Sorghum U/Wheat U will feature practical learning opportunities for both crops Aug. 11, at the Kansas Star Event Center in Mulvane, Kansas.
Breakout sessions, keynote speakers, and producer panels will feature hot topics for both wheat and sorghum farmers. Subjects that will be covered include Soil health, fertility management, weed and pest control, crop variety analysis and technology, marketing, and more. Speakers who have already been confirmed include Romulo Lollato, Kansas State University; Brent Bean, United Sorghum Checkoff Program; Brady Huck, Advanced Trading; Ward Labs, Inc.; and Jourdan Bell, Texas A&M University AgriLife Extension. And, of course, there will be the ever-popular Farmer Panel, with farmers sharing their own cropping experiences in Kansas and Oklahoma.
In addition to a packed program full of practical knowledge, there will also be a trade show with exhibitors showcasing the latest in advancements for sorghum and wheat farmers. Booth spaces are limited, so be sure to reserve a spot for your company today by contacting Zac Stuckey at 316-516-3670, or zstuckey@hpj.com.
In the event Sorghum U/Wheat U is postponed, all registrations and booth space from the original date will transfer to the new date. Exhibitors will also have the option to cancel and receive a full refund if the event dates change or you are unable to attend for reasons related to COVID-19. A final decision to conduct as scheduled or postpone the event will be made by event staff and communicated on June 15.
Registration is free and lunch is included. The Kansas Star Event Center is located at 777 Kansas Star Drive, approximately 17 miles south of Wichita, Kansas. For more information and to register as an attendee visit www.hpj.com/suwu.
