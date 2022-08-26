SUWU farmer panel.jpg

Brent Bean, director of agronomy for the United Sorghum Checkoff Program, moderated the farmer panel that included Kevin Kniebel, Craig Meeker, Derek Sawyer and Tim Turek. (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)

 Kylene Scott

High Plains Journal’s Sorghum U/Wheat U event—which was held Aug. 11 in Wichita, Kansas—kicked off with a farmer panel made up of four wheat and sorghum growers from across Kansas.

The panelists included Craig Meeker, a sixth-generation farmer from Wellington, Kansas, and vice chairman of the National Sorghum Growers Association; Derek Sawyer, a fourth-generation farmer and rancher from McPherson County, Kansas, who grows wheat, corn, sorghum, and soybeans; Kevin Kniebel, who co-owns Kniebel Farms and Cattle Co. in the Flint Hills of Kansas and currently serves as the chair of Grain Sorghum Commission; and Tim Turek, who resides in south central Kansas and operates a diversified crop and cow-calf enterprise. Brent Bean, director of agronomy for the United Sorghum Checkoff Program, moderated the panel.

