Forage sorghum varieties don't produce much grain, and researchers have found ways to turn some of these varieties into biofuels. (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)

Texas A&M University professor in the department of biochemistry and biophysics, John Mullet said most people will acknowledge carbon dioxide levels have been rising since the mid-1900s, but most won’t tie into how a sorghum plant can help alleviate some of the needs for fossil fuels. Mullet spoke during the recent Center for Sorghum Improvement seminar series.

Mullet focuses on sorghum, its genetics and bioenergy sorghums at TAMU, and sees how important this crop is to the fuel industry. There’s been a number of technologies developed over the last 20 years to get sorghum up to par to be a contributor to the bioenergy realm.

