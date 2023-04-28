DSC_5434.jpeg

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service dairy specialist Juan Piñeiro, Ph.D., DVM and graduate research and Extension assistant Douglas Duhatschek have conducted two years of research into using sorghum silage as an alternative to corn silage for dairy cows. (Photo courtesy Texas AgriLife Extension.)

Step into any grocery store nowadays and food prices have sky-rocketed. Some statistics show essential food items rising as much as 65% in 2023. This sticker shock on the items needed for a balanced diet, such as eggs, milk, meat and bread, has left consumers looking for comparable alternatives to avoid a pricey bill at the checkout line.

Comparatively, dairy farmers are facing the same challenges as they shop for feed for their cows. An extended drought in 2022 and 2023 has driven up feed and hay prices, making corn silage for dairy cattle an expensive commodity, particularly in the Texas High Plains where more and more dairy cattle operations are expanding. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension service dairy specialist Dr. Juan Piñeiro, Ph.D., DVM, said prices for corn silage have reached $120 a ton and some dairy farms are buying and transporting corn silage from 200 to 300 miles away, adding to their input expenses.

DSC_5385.jpeg

(Photo courtesy Texas AgriLife Extension.)

