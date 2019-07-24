For the week ending July 21, there were 4.2 days suitable for fieldwork, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Northern Plains Regional Field Office, South Dakota. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 1 short, 69 adequate, and 30 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 1 short, 68 adequate, and 31 surplus.
Corn condition rated 3 percent very poor, 7 poor, 32 fair, 43 good, and 15 excellent. Corn silking was 9 percent, well behind 72 last year and 50 for the five-year average.
Soybean condition rated 3 percent very poor, 8 poor, 42 fair, 33 good, and 14 excellent. Soybeans blooming was 45 percent, well behind 66 last year and 65 average.
Winter wheat condition rated 2 percent very poor, 5 poor, 28 fair, 53 good, and 12 excellent.
Spring wheat condition rated 1 percent very poor, 2 poor, 27 fair, 56 good, and 14 excellent. Spring wheat headed was 86 percent, behind 99 last year and 98 average.
Oats condition rated 1 percent very poor, 2 poor, 31 fair, 55 good, and 11 excellent. Oats headed was 90 percent, behind 99 both last year and average.
Sorghum condition rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 44 fair, 43 good, and 12 excellent. Sorghum headed was 9 percent, well behind 29 last year and 31 average.
