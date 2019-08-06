Rainfall totals averaged less than one inch across the state for the week ending Aug. 4, with the Northeast district recording the highest totals at 1.95 inches, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Southern Plains Regional Field Office, Oklahoma. Topsoil condition was rated mostly short to adequate and subsoil moisture condition was rated mostly adequate to short. There were 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork.
Corn silk reached 78 percent, down 14 points from the previous year and down 13 points from normal. Corn dough reached 35 percent, down 18 points from the previous year and down 11 points from normal. Sorghum headed reached 30 percent, down 25 points from the previous year and down 24 points from normal. Sorghum coloring reached 6 percent, down 22 points from the previous year and down 18 points from normal. Soybeans emerged reached 91 percent, down 9 points from the previous year. Soybeans blooming reached 35 percent, down 27 points from the previous year and down 11 points from normal. Soybeans setting pods reached 10 percent, down 13 points from the previous year. Peanuts pegging reached 72 percent, up 1 point from the previous year but down 1 point from normal. Cotton squaring reached 94 percent, up 6 points from the previous year. Cotton setting bolls reached 40 percent, down 4 points from the previous year and down 6 points from normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.