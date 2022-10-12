Berning-Harvest-008-scaled-500x345-c.jpg

Quantifying the climate impact of incorporating sorghum and other tools into rotations while serving as a trajectory for the sorghum industry’s continuous environmental improvement throughout this decade and the next is the focus of a five-year, up to $65 million project by National Sorghum Producers.

Funding for the project was provided by a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture through its new Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities. USDA recently announced award recipients for pilot projects totaling $2.8 billion to create market opportunities for commodities produced using climate-smart practices.

