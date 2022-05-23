According to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, sorghum crop conditions were as follows for the week ending May 22.
Kansas: Sorghum planted was 11%, equal to last year, and near 9% average.
Nebraska: Sorghum planted was 24%, near 26% last year, and behind 31% average.
South Dakota: Sorghum planted was 21%, behind 35% last year, and near 23% average.
Oklahoma: Sorghum planted reached 20%, down 1 point from the previous year and down 4 points from normal.
Texas: Sorghum planted reached 79%, up 4 points from the previous year and down 3 points from normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.