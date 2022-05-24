The National Sorghum Producers’ 2022 Sorghum PAC Series broke the organization’s fundraising record for the third consecutive year. The series, co-sponsored by Sorghum Partners and ADAMA, brought in more than $188,000 for the Sorghum PAC—an increase of more than $50,000 from the previous year.
“I am continually impressed by the support my fellow farmers and the sorghum industry have shown for the Sorghum PAC,” Sorghum PAC Chairman Shane Ohlde, a sorghum farmer from Palmer, Kansas, said. “Funds raised through the 2022 Sorghum PAC Series were more than double what was raised in 2020, and we look forward to continuing that trend through new and innovative events to help further NSP’s advocacy efforts on behalf of U.S. sorghum farmers.”
The 2022 Sorghum PAC Series consisted of the return of the annual Sorghum PAC Casino Night & Auction at Commodity Classic and an auction hosted by BigIron Auctions. The conclusion of the series was the Second Annual Sorghum PAC Golf Tournament held in Wellington, Kansas, on April 28.
“We were pleased to host another successful Sorghum PAC Golf Tournament, which has become an avenue to connect farmers, industry partners, state affiliates and staff,” NSP Vice Chairman Craig Meeker, a sorghum farmer from Wellington, Kansas, said. “While there weren't any winners of the outstanding four hole-in-one sponsored prizes this year, there is always next year, and we were able to recognize members of the winning teams.”
NSP is pleased to announce the winners of the tournament to which prizes were awarded to first and second place teams in two flights. In the Champion Flight, the first place team included Colton Day, Luke Venn, Heath Carroll and Nick Becker and the second place team included Ty Theurer, Jill Zimmerman, Bud Velerius and Roy Hoffman. In the A Flight, the first place team included Craig Meeker, Melissa Meeker, Phil Reeves and Eric Reeves and the second place team included Phil White, Alan Campbell, James Leftwich and Joel Leftwich.
“We are extremely grateful for the generosity of our members, donors and sponsors,” NSP Industry Relations Director and PAC Events Coordinator Jamaca Battin said. “Even in turbulent times, our producers and partners continue to show they understand the immense importance of the Sorghum PAC and the work NSP does to promote sound farm policy on Capitol Hill.”
The Sorghum PAC promotes worthy legislators who understand and advocate on behalf of sorghum priorities, and it serves as an influential alliance of NSP members and sorghum associations working to uphold and protect the interest of growers across the country. More information about the Sorghum PAC can be found at SorghumGrowers.com/sorghum-pac/ or by contacting Sorghum PAC Events Coordinator Jamaca Battin at jamaca@sorghumgrowers.com.
NSP represents U.S. sorghum producers and serves as the voice of the sorghum industry coast to coast through legislative representation, regulatory representation and education. To learn more about NSP, visit www.sorghumgrowers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.