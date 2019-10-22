According to USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service for the week ending Oct. 20, sorghum conditions were as follows in the High Plains Journal coverage area:
Nebraska: Sorghum condition rated 2% very poor, 2 poor, 13 fair, 67 good, and 16 excellent. Sorghum mature was 95%, near 98 last year and 97 average. Harvested was 22%, behind 41 both last year and average.
Kansas: Sorghum condition rated 2% very poor, 9 poor, 28 fair, 52 good, and 9 excellent. Sorghum mature was 87%, equal to both last year and average. Harvested was 27%, ahead of 22 last year, but behind 35 average.
Oklahoma: Sorghum mature reached 93%, up 16 points from the previous year and up 3 points from normal. Sorghum harvested reached 52%, up 3 points from the previous year but down 4 points from normal.
Texas: Sorghum harvest was active in the Northern High Plains.
South Dakota: Sorghum condition rated 0% very poor, 1 poor, 24 fair, 66 good, and 9 excellent. Sorghum mature was 84%, near 86 last year and 87 average. Harvested was 15%, behind 24 last year, and well behind 42 average.
Colorado: Grain sorghum harvest was fully underway in areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.