USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following sorghum conditions for the week ending Oct. 6:
Nebraska: Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 2 poor, 16 fair, 66 good, and 15 excellent. Sorghum mature was 75%, behind 88 last year and 82 average. Harvested was 4%, behind 22 last year and 17 average.
Kansas: Sorghum condition rated 3% very poor, 7 poor, 29 fair, 51 good, and 10 excellent. Sorghum coloring was 97%, near 98 last year, and equal to average. Mature was 52%, behind 67 last year and 65 average. Harvested was 10%, behind 15 last year and 17 average.
Oklahoma: Sorghum coloring reached 96%, up 2 points from the previous year. Sorghum mature reached 63%, unchanged from the previous year but down 12 points from normal. Sorghum harvested reached 24%, down 15 points from the previous year and down 19 points from normal.
South Dakota: Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 2 poor, 23 fair, 66 good, and 8 excellent. Sorghum coloring was 97%, ahead of 92 last year, and near 96 average. Mature was 37%, behind 44 last year, and well behind 59 average. Harvested was 5%, behind 15 last year and 16 average.
Colorado: In southeastern counties, sorghum for grain still needs more time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.